Three decades, no justice: SC expresses anguish over TN's delay in 1996 riots compensation

NEW DELHI: Expressing anguish over three-decade delay, the Supreme Court on Monday criticised the Tamil Nadu government for dragging compensation matter for property and business losses caused by communal riots of 1996 in Thoothukudi.

A bench comprising Justice SVN Bhatti and Justice NV Anjaria pulled up the State for repeatedly seeking adjournments and failing to ensure timely relief to victims.

"Despite appointing commissions after riots and arson, authorities often fail to ensure promised relief reaches those affected, defeating purpose of commission," said Justice Bhatti.

Justice Bhatti also remarked that he was so tired of this matter that, he thinks he will carry this through my demitting the office. "It is a simple matter; the State ought not to be dragging its feet," he added after the court was being informed that letter seeking adjournment was circulated last Saturday.

The matter dates back to 1996 when communal riots in Thoothukudi caused damage to businesses and properties. The State appointed former District Judge as one-man commission to assess losses and recommend compensation based on actual losses.