At 60, TN has second highest number of ITI toppers

CHENNAI: With 60 trainees from the state securing top positions in the All India Trade Test 2026, Tamil Nadu has emerged second in the country this year with regard to producing the most number of national toppers in the AITT. Last year, the state had secured fourth position in the test taken up by Industrial Training Institute (ITI) students.

Of the 60 toppers from Tamil Nadu, 55 studied in government ITIs and five in private ITIs. Tamil Nadu had 40 toppers in 2025, 29 in 2024, 24 in 2023 and 20 in 2022. “Compared with 40 national toppers last year, the number has risen by 50% to 60 this year,” an official attached to the ITI directorate told TNIE.

The AITT is conducted by the Directorate General of Training (DGT), New Delhi, under the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) for various vocational training schemes. These tests are crucial for assessing the skills of candidates and are conducted twice a year - in July and August.

Successful candidates receive National Trade Certificates (NTCs), which are recognised qualifications for recruitment in various sectors. The AITT 2026 results were declared on Saturday. The DGT announced 374 national toppers this year. Kerala topped the list with 74 national toppers.

According to the employment and training department, 19,209 trainees from government ITIs appeared for the examination from TN, of whom 91.90% passed. Of the 10,186 candidates from private ITIs, 77.16% cleared the test.

A senior ITI official said the department was taking steps to improve Tamil Nadu’s performance and expressed hope that the state would secure the top position in the coming years.

TN has 132 government ITIs and 278 private ITIs, offering training in 70 engineering and 34 non-engineering trades. Around 46,000 trainees were admitted to these institutions this year.