'From breaking bad to prison break': MK Stalin slams TVK govt over Theni jailbreak

DMK chief MK Stalin on Tuesday slammed the TVK government over the escape of prisoners from Theni district jail, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order and ensure prison security.
In a post on X, the former Tamil Nadu chief minister drew parallels with the television series Breaking Bad and Prison Break to criticise the government over successive prison escapes.
“Following Breaking Bad, Prison Break has now begun in Tamil Nadu too!” Stalin said, adding that while the government had failed to monitor criminals released on bail, prisoners were now escaping from jails.
Referring to the escape of two prisoners from Chennai’s Puzhal Central Prison last week, he said 17 prisoners had now escaped from the Theni district jail before the state could recover from the earlier incident.
Stalin questioned how such a large-scale jailbreak could occur in 2026 despite improved security arrangements and surveillance facilities. He said the incident was reportedly the first of its kind since 1995.
“Overall, the TVK government is a bunch of incompetent, good-for-nothing people. They are not going to protect the people. Tamil Nadu has reached a pathetic state where people have to protect themselves,” he said.
The latest incident occurred at the Thekkampatti sub-jail near Andipatti in Theni district, where inmates allegedly feigned a medical emergency to lure prison guards into opening their cell. They then attacked the guards and escaped.
Four of the escaped prisoners have been recaptured, while police have launched an intensive search for the remaining fugitives. Seventeen special teams have been formed to trace them.
The incident comes days after two prisoners escaped from Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai within 24 hours. Sudip, an undertrial prisoner from Nepal, allegedly scaled the prison wall while on cleaning duty, while Suresh, a convict in a POCSO case, escaped amid a rush at the prison canteen. Seven prison staff, including an assistant jailer, were suspended over alleged negligence.
Tamil Nadu Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said a prison warden had gone to check on an inmate who was reportedly unconscious when the prisoners attacked the wardens and fled. He said four had been caught and the search for the others was continuing.
Police have intensified combing operations in Theni and neighbouring districts, deploying drones, checking vehicles and monitoring bus stands. Photographs of the fugitives have been circulated among police teams in Madurai, Dindigul and Idukki in neighbouring Kerala.
Dindigul Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar said check posts had been set up at 16 locations in the district.
Madurai Central Jail Superintendent Krishnaraj visited Theni prison for an inspection, while Tamil Nadu Prisons Director General of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore travelled to the facility to investigate the circumstances surrounding the escape.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
(With inputs from ANI)