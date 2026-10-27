'From breaking bad to prison break': MK Stalin slams TVK govt over Theni jailbreak

Referring to the escape of two prisoners from Chennai’s Puzhal Central Prison last week, he said 17 prisoners had now escaped from the Theni district jail before the state could recover from the earlier incident.

Stalin questioned how such a large-scale jailbreak could occur in 2026 despite improved security arrangements and surveillance facilities. He said the incident was reportedly the first of its kind since 1995.

“Overall, the TVK government is a bunch of incompetent, good-for-nothing people. They are not going to protect the people. Tamil Nadu has reached a pathetic state where people have to protect themselves,” he said.

The latest incident occurred at the Thekkampatti sub-jail near Andipatti in Theni district, where inmates allegedly feigned a medical emergency to lure prison guards into opening their cell. They then attacked the guards and escaped.

Four of the escaped prisoners have been recaptured, while police have launched an intensive search for the remaining fugitives. Seventeen special teams have been formed to trace them.