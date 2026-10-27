Supreme Court ‘tired’ of delay, slams Tamil Nadu over relief for ’96 riot victims

NEW DELHI: Expressing anguish over three-decade delay, the Supreme Court on Monday criticised the Tamil Nadu government for dragging its feet on paying compensation for losses suffered during a communal riot in 1996 in Thoothukudi.

A bench comprising Justice SVN Bhatti and Justice NV Anjaria pulled up the state for failing to ensure timely relief to victims. “So tired of this matter, I think I will carry this through my demitting the office... It is a simple matter,” Justice Bhatti said after the bench was informed that a letter seeking an adjournment had been circulated last Saturday.

Following the riots in 1996, a state-formed one-man commission recommended compensation based on actual losses. But, the state issued an order granting Rs 2 lakh to all affected persons. The decision was challenged before the Madras HC, which favoured compensation as per the commission’s order. The state then challenged the HC’s decisions before the Supreme Court.

While hearing the appeal on Monday, the SC bench adjourned the matter to Tuesday after the state said that it had already deposited 50% of the compensation amount.