TN Cabinet clears eight industrial proposals; Social Justice survey commission, Muslim reservation review

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on Thursday approved four key proposals, including permission for eight companies to commence industrial operations, filing a review petition against a Supreme Court judgment concerning reservation for Muslims who converted from Hinduism, and the formation of a Social Justice Survey Commission.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Energy Resources and Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said the Government would file a review petition against the Supreme Court judgment that quashed a 2024 Government Order on reservation for converted Muslims. The petition would be filed after the necessary decisions were taken in the coming days, he said.

The Cabinet also approved the formation of a Commission to conduct a social justice survey across Tamil Nadu, including a caste-wise enumeration and an assessment of the social status of different communities. The exercise would be taken up after the Census being conducted by the Union government was completed, the Minister said.

The commission would be headed by a retired judge, with officials, including IAS officers, involved in the process.

The Government expected to finalise the commission's structure and other arrangements before proceeding with the survey, possibly around February or March next year, he added.

Responding to questions about action against former Ministers and allegations of political vendetta, Nirmal Kumar denied that the TVK government was targeting opposition leaders. He said investigations were based on complaints and evidence and that the law would take its course.