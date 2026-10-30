Tamil Nadu announces five-year age relaxation for government job aspirants

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday announced a five-year age relaxation for candidates applying for government jobs, with the concession set to remain in force for five years.

The decision follows representations from government job aspirants appearing for competitive examinations, the state government said in an official release.

The five-year relaxation will be over and above the existing age relaxations permitted under the applicable rules, the release said.

For Group I services, the current upper age limit is 32 years for general category candidates and 37 years for reserved category candidates. With the additional relaxation, the limits will increase to 37 and 42 years, respectively.

For differently abled candidates applying for Group I posts, the existing upper age limit is 42 years for the general category and 47 years for reserved categories. These will increase to 47 and 52 years, respectively.

For Group II and Group II-A services, the current upper age limit for general category candidates is 30 years, while differently abled candidates in the general category can apply until the age of 40. There is no upper age limit for reserved category candidates under these services.

Following the latest announcement, the upper age limits for general category and differently abled general category candidates will increase to 35 and 45 years, respectively.

The government cited these categories as examples of how the five-year concession would be applied over and above the existing age limits. The same principle will apply to other groups of services and social categories, the release indicated.

(With inputs from PTI)