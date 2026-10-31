Tiruchy police to get new residential quarters soon

TIRUCHY: The TVK government in its maiden budget announced an allocation of Rs 431 crore for constructing 5,000 houses for police personnel across the State. Of this, 268 houses would be built in Tiruchy.

According to sources, personnel living in the two existing police quarters in the city have moved out due to safety reasons as the buildings have been badly damaged.

The quarters at Chinthamani was built in 1980 and had 115 flats. As the buildings deteriorated, personnel began moving out in phases over the past five years.

The entire complex was vacated last year. It is now being used to park vehicles seized by Fort police and private vehicles. Similarly, the district Armed Reserve (AR) police quarters at Subramaniyapuram, built around 50 years ago, had 108 flats. These buildings have also become badly damaged.

Police personnel who vacated the quarters moved to other government quarters wherever accommodation was available. Those who could not find space in other quarters shifted to rented houses.

Tiruchy city police currently has 1,313 quarters against a requirement of 1,513. In the district police, only 270 quarters are available against a requirement of 554.