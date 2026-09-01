CM Joseph Vijay opens Mettur Dam for delta irrigation after 81-day delay

SALEM: Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay opened the Mettur Dam for irrigation in the Cauvery delta districts on Tuesday, 81 days after the customary June 12 opening date, after the reservoir crossed the required storage level following months of inadequate inflow.

The water level crossed the 90-foot mark on August 29, after remaining below the threshold for nearly six and a half months, or 194 days.

As of Tuesday morning, the level stood at 91.56 feet, with storage at 54.452 TMC and inflow at 10,857 cusecs.

Water was initially released at 3,000 cusecs upon opening, with the discharge expected to increase later in the day. Officials have also said the water release will be based on the reservoir’s storage and inflow.

The government has decided to release water for 45 days, with the release to be regulated according to water availability.

The customary June 12 opening was missed this year as the dam storage was below desirable levels and had only 41.223 TMC of usable water at the beginning of the 2026-27 irrigation year.

With inadequate inflows from Karnataka reservoirs and the need to maintain a minimum storage of 10 TMC, irrigation release was delayed. The delay has affected Kuruvai cultivation in the delta districts, with the area under the crop estimated to have declined by around 42,000 hectares.