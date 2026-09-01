TN CM Vijay releases water from Mettur dam for irrigation

SALEM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay opened the sluices of the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur on Tuesday for irrigation in the Cauvery delta districts.

Vijay, in the presence of his Cabinet colleagues, including N Anand, turned on a button to open the sluice gates and showered flowers on the gushing waters marking the release of Cauvery water.

After he became the chief minister, this is the first time Vijay opens the historic Mettur dam, the lifeline of farmers in the delta regions of the state. He also posed with farmers on the premises of the dam. Sporting a green shawl, seen as a symbol of farmers and agriculture, he interacted with ryots.

After arriving here by a special flight from Chennai, Vijay reached Mettur by road.