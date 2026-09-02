Local body to plant 95,000 saplings to turn Krishnagiri green

KRISHNAGIRI: The Krishnagiri municipality, under the 'Green Krishnagiri' initiative, is planning to plant 95,000 tree saplings, including badam, neem and pungan, at various public places in all 33 wards of the district.

A source from the municipality's town planning wing told TNIE, "As part of this drive, in the past two months, over 12,000 saplings were planted across Krishnagiri, including the Papparapatti Lake, Krishnagiri Bus Stand, SIDCO Park and three municipal primary and middle schools. School students were also engaged in tree planting. At Indira Nagar Park, a total 1,200 saplings were planted using the Miyawaki method."

Civil society organisations and the public have also been encouraged to take part in the initiative. "Those who wish to participate can approach the municipality or forest department and obtain saplings to plant. Already a section of the public have been supporting the drive at various locations," the source added.

A nursery with 1,000 saplings was set up within the municipality office premises. "Apart from this more nurseries have been proposed at London Pet, Rayakottai Road, Aavin Parlour and other locations," the official said.

Over 10,000 saplings have been procured from the forest department by the municipality for this purpose, and more will be obtained in the future, they added.