Tamil Nadu parties flay Bill easing development norms for wetlands

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has proposed transferring the authority to clear development works on wetlands outside planning areas from district collectors to the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP). Under the proposal, the power to grant no objection certificate (NOC) for development works on wetlands would be shifted from district collectors to the director of DTCP.

From development point of view, plan areas are land parcels that fall under specific master or local area plans, while those that are not covered under any plan are called non-plan areas.

Housing and Urban Development Department Minister B Rajkumar introduced a Bill in the Assembly on Tuesday to amend the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, to bring changes to Sections 47-A and 9-F of the Act.

According to the Bill, obtaining the collector’s concurrence for development of wetlands in non-planning areas had, in practice, resulted in avoidable delays in processing and disposing of applications.

The government said the amendment was aimed at simplifying the procedure and reducing delays.

Under the existing Section 47-A, a person intending to carry out development in an area other than a planning area has to apply to the local planning authority.

Before granting permission, the local authority must obtain the prior concurrence of the Director of DTCP. However, in the case of wetlands, the Act specifically mandates the prior concurrence of the district collector concerned.