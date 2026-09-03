'Cannot respond to astrologers' claim': TNCC chief Tagore on TVK MLA's prediction of Vijay as next PM

VIRUDHUNAGAR: TNCC president and MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday said attempts are being made to divert attention from real issues, even as Vijay remained focused on building a corruption-free TN.

Addressing the media, Tagore said the Congress had supported Vijay with the aim of ensuring good governance in Tamil Nadu and preventing the BJP from gaining ground in the state.

On the ‘Vijay for PM’ pitch, the Congress MP said, “Vijay is making efforts to create a corruption-free state. However, those who are worried about being caught for corrupt activities are creating stories like this.”

Tagore said Vijay was aware of why people elected him and was focused on creating a drug-free society and tackling unemployment.

“We cannot respond to every claim made by astrologers. Let us focus on issues concerning the people,” he said, in an apparent reference to TVK MLA Kanimozhi Santhosh’s prediction that Vijay would become the next PM.