Owners of 652 illegal homestays in Kodaikanal given two months to get approval

DINDIGUL: The Revenue Department issued notices to 652 illegal homestays and cottages in Kodaikanal, directing their owners to obtain proper approvals within two months.

Speaking to TNIE, a revenue department official told TNIE, “Based on complaints and court orders, joint teams comprising officials from the Revenue and Tourism departments carried out inspections of illegal homestays and cottages. Three teams inspected several parts of Kodaikanal and identified a total of 652 unauthorised units.”

Most of the illegal establishments were found in Mannavanur, Kavunji and Poombarai, particularly on farmlands and hill slopes.

“During the inspection, many owners claimed to possess permits but could not produce valid approvals. Several units had no proper water pipeline connections, while improper waste disposal was also noticed,” the official added.

The official said several structures operating under names such as “doom stay” and “elite hut” had been constructed without obtaining permission for change of land use. Many cottages had also been built without any planning or construction approvals.

Show-cause notices have been issued to the owners, who have been given two months to secure the necessary approvals. “If they fail to comply within the stipulated period, the establishments will be sealed,” the official said.

Highlighting the issue, a resident A Ganesh Babu said property owners were increasingly converting residential buildings and farmlands into commercial accommodation facilities.

He added that many unauthorised cottages lacked fire safety clearance and structural approvals. “The absence of regulation creates scope for illegal activities, including the sale and use of drugs and ganja,” he alleged.