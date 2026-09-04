Missing pregnant woman found dead in well in Salem

SALEM: A 23-year-old unmarried woman, who was seven months pregnant and reported missing, was found dead inside a sack dumped in an agricultural well near Konganapuram in Salem on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as P Gokila (23), daughter of Peraagounder from Konasamudram village. Gokila was unmarried and had been living with her parents after completing her studies.

According to police, Gokila complained of stomach pain a few days back, following which her parents took her to the Samuthiram primary health centre. A medical examination revealed that she was seven months pregnant. Following this, her family approached the Sangagiri All-Women Police Station and an inquiry was conducted.

M Amasi (26) of Kanniyampatti was allegedly found to be responsible for Gokila’s pregnancy, following which she was sent with him on August 26.

However, on August 31, Gokila was found missing. Her father lodged a complaint. Meanwhile, on Thursday, people near a well in Vellalapuram village found a white sack floating in the water containing a woman’s body and alerted the police. Police subsequently brought Gokila’s relatives to the spot, and they identified the body.