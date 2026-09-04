Three die in blast at two cracker units in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three workers died and four sustained minor injuries in cracker unit explosions at Srivilliputhur and Sivakasi on Thursday. Mishandling of chemicals and friction is suspected to have caused the incident.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed his condolences and announced solatium of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also announced Rs 50,000 in assistance for those undergoing treatment for minor injuries.

The first explosion occurred at Harishma Fireworks in Viluppanur near Srivilliputhur around 9.30 am. The unit, which has been functioning for around six years is licensed.