Three die in blast at two cracker units in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three workers died and four sustained minor injuries in cracker unit explosions at Srivilliputhur and Sivakasi on Thursday. Mishandling of chemicals and friction is suspected to have caused the incident.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed his condolences and announced solatium of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also announced Rs 50,000 in assistance for those undergoing treatment for minor injuries.
The first explosion occurred at Harishma Fireworks in Viluppanur near Srivilliputhur around 9.30 am. The unit, which has been functioning for around six years is licensed.
The police said C Sakthivel (55) of Ayampatti was engaged in chemical mixing inside a room when a sudden explosion occurred. The blast reduced the room to rubble and Sakthivel died on the spot.
Another worker, K Kalirajan (49) of Gangakulam, who was outside the room, sustained 100 % burns and was admitted in the Government Hospital at Sivakasi. He, however, succumbed to his injuries.
The second explosion occurred at Vadivel Fireworks, a licensed unit in Anupankulam around 10.20 am. G Eswaran (56), a worker from Kunnur, was drying pellets when the blast occurred allegedly due to friction. On information, fire personnel from Sivakasi doused the flames within 20 minutes. Eswaran, however, had been charred to death.