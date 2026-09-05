Congress to attend TVK alliance meet, Manickam Tagore reiterates Rahul Gandhi will be 2029 PM candidate

The Tamil Nadu Congress on Saturday confirmed that it would attend the second alliance meeting convened by the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on September 9, even as the Left parties are likely to stay away amid differences over the alliance's functioning and the projection of TVK chief C Joseph Vijay as a possible prime ministerial candidate.

Tamil Nadu Congress president Manickam Tagore said TVK leaders Aadhav Arjuna and N Anand met him and Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan here and invited the party to the meeting scheduled for September 9.

"TVK ministers came and met us at our party state headquarters and asked Tamil Nadu Congress to attend the meeting of TVK alliance party leaders on September 9 at 4 PM. Our Congress will attend the second TVK alliance meeting," Tagore said at a press conference.

He also reiterated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would be the party's prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

"I am again saying clearly that in the 2029 Parliament election, our leader Rahul Gandhi will be the PM candidate," Tagore said, adding that attempts to create differences within the alliance would not succeed.