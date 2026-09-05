Police commissioner lacks powers to seal premises under UAPA if it is not used by banned outfit: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court held that the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police does not have the powers under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to seal a premises when it is not used by a banned organisation.

It has ordered him to de-seal immediately a rented premises used by the Popular Front of India (PFI), which had vacated soon after it was banned in 2022.

A division bench of Justices Anita Sumanth and Sunder Mohan passed the orders while dismissing a writ petition filed by the Commissioner of GCP and the Assistant Commissioner of Vepery challenging the orders of the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai.

The order dated 22.1.2026 directed the de-sealing of the building premises located at Periamet in Chennai based on a petition filed by the owner of the premises.

The bench said a reading of Section 8 of the Act would make it clear that the power is to be exercised only to prevent an unlawful association or any person associated with it from using the articles found in the notified place (house in this case), and to prevent the members of the association or any person from entering the notified place.

“In a case where no movable property was found in the premises, and the Association had admittedly vacated the premises, the lock and seal action is not only unwarranted, but done without jurisdiction and in utter disregard to the provisions of the Act,” it said in the recent order.