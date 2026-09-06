Four schoolboys held for sexual assault on girl in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Four minor boys were detained on Saturday for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old intellectually disabled girl near the Gandhi Market in Tiruchy.

The Fort All Women Police said that the girl has been living with her relatives after losing her parents. Recently, four schoolboys under the age of 15 took the girl to an under-construction building in the locality when no one was around and sexually assaulted her. The assault might have happened on more than one occasion, the police said.

The incident came to light after the girl fell ill. Her aunt questioned her, following which she revealed the sexual assault inflicted on her. She was admitted to Tiruchy MGMGH for treatment. The Fort All Women Police registered a case on Saturday and conducted an inquiry, which revealed the involvement of the four boys.

The boys were detained and sent to a government observation home.