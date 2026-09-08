TN Assembly witnesses uproar over CM’s allegations, DMK MLAs evicted

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a ruckus on Tuesday after the DMK demanded that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s remarks based on ED documents be expunged from the records. DMK MLAs raised slogans in protest, following which several Opposition members were evicted from the House.

As soon as proceedings began, DMK Whip EV Velu referred to Vijay’s statement in the Assembly on Monday and demanded the removal of references to the ED’s allegations of corruption, arguing that they violated the rules and traditions of the House.

Velu also objected to references to the Sarkaria Commission, maintaining that the commission had found that no offences had been established.

He further said that reading out details of cases during the Chief Minister’s reply was against Assembly convention, particularly when the cases were still under investigation.

“Reading out cases is an act that violates tradition. Yesterday, the Chief Minister spoke about MISA and the Sarkaria Commission. Reading out Vigilance cases during the Chief Minister’s reply is a violation of tradition. Comments cannot be made on cases that are under investigation,” Velu said.