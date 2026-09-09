Kallakurichi tragedy: Panel blames officials for deaths

CHENNAI: The Justice B Gokuldas Commission, constituted to inquire into the causes and circumstances leading to the deaths of 70 people after the consumption of arrack-mixed methanol in Kallakurichi in 2024, has held officials across departments responsible for the tragedy.

Lapses by police, prohibition and excise, prohibition enforcement wing (PEW) and revenue departments contributed to the deaths in Karunapuram and neighbouring areas, the panel said.

Negligence and intelligence and systemic failures contributed to the tragedy, said the report tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday. The one-man panel — constituted in June 2024 and mandated to file report by September that year — submitted its report on February 14, 2025, to the previous DMK government, but it was tabled in the Assembly only on Tuesday after nearly 18 months.