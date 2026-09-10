Former Minister Velu denies rule violation over Rs 2,000 crore highway projects

CHENNAI: Former DMK highways minister E V Velu on Wednesday denied violating constitutional norms or indulging in malpractice while granting administrative approval for 80 highway projects worth Rs 2,000 crore last year, saying a routine procedure was being portrayed as a rule violation.

On Tuesday, PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna moved a privilege motion against Velu, alleging that he had sanctioned the projects without allocating funds, creating committed liabilities for future budgets without Assembly approval.

Velu said the January government order clearly described the sanction as an advance administrative approval and directed that the required funds be adjusted in 2026-27. He said the interim Budget had also included the Rs 2,000 crore as part of the total Rs 21,132 crore allocation.

He added that the sanction was issued after finance department approval and could not be equated with expenditure from the Consolidated Fund.