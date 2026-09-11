Temporary ban imposed on DJ parties at bars in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore police have imposed a temporary ban on DJ parties in the city. Operators of bars and clubs in Coimbatore were instructed at separate meetings organised for them on Tuesday and Wednesday to comply with the restriction until further directions.

Senior officers said the restriction was imposed after the police found that some FL3 and FL2 licensed bars and clubs in the city were holding DJ parties without intimating the police. They said that instances of violence also took place in such events, which organisers failed to report to the police promptly.

An FL2 licensed club near Peelamedu was sealed on Tuesday (September 8) after a clash between two groups who attended the event.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner N Kannan and other senior officers addressed bar and club operators at the meetings and instructed them to ensure strict compliance with all instructions.

The temporary ban on DJ nights is expected to reduce footfall at pubs and clubs in Coimbatore that conduct them on weekends and on festival days.

A police officer said, "Most of the star-category hotels with FL3 license in the city organise DJ parties after prior permission from the police. However, some new entrants to the business were found organising these parties without police permission, leading to clashes and unwanted issues. To avoid this, we temporarily banned DJ parties at bars".