Eminent Tamil scholar, debate moderator Solomon Pappaiah cremated with state honours

MADURAI: Eminent Tamil scholar and iconic debate (Pattimandram) moderator Solomon Pappaiah, who died due to age-related ailments on September 11, was cremated with full state honours on Saturday.

The final rites were performed at the Thathaneri electric crematorium in his native Madurai city, as per his last wish.

Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu government had announced full state honours in recognition of his contribution to Tamil literature, education, and public discourse.

Prior to the cremation, Pappaiah's mortal remains were kept at his residence in Gnanaolipuram where hundreds of scholars, political leaders, film personalities, and admirers paid their last respects.

State Energy Resources and Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar, who represented the Tamil Nadu government, placed a wreath as a mark of respect.

Pappaiah (90) was a recipient of Padma Shri. The civic body has announced that Pappaiah, who was also an orator, will be honoured by naming the street where he resided after him.