Independent candidate files nomination in Dharapuram on the third day

TIRUPPUR: An independent candidate filed a nomination on Friday to contest the Dharapuram bye-election. The by-election for Dharapuram constituency is scheduled for October 6. Nomination filing for the by-election began on Wednesday.

While no one filed a nomination on Thursday, the second day, a nomination for an independent candidate, R Annadurai (52), of Manickapuram in Palladam, was received on Friday, the third day. The constituency returning officer A Felix Raja, received his nomination papers.

So far, only two people have filed nomination papers. DMK candidate S Suganya is expected to file her nomination papers on September 15.

Similarly, TVK candidate P Sathyabama, and AIADMK candidate, K Banumathi, are expected to file their nomination papers on September 16.

The last date for filing nominations is September 16, while scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on September 17. The last day to withdraw the nomination papers is September 19.

This aside, the District Election Officer Manish Narnaware announced that, in view of the bypoll, election observers have been appointed by the ECI to oversee the electoral process and ensure the conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections in Tiruppur District.