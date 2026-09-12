No permit given for Vellore church that collapsed, contractor booked

VELLORE: An investigation into the collapse of an under-construction church in Vellore’s Thiruvalam, which claimed the lives of three workers and left 12 injured, has revealed that the church authorities had not obtained necessary permission for the construction. A show-cause notice was issued on Friday, directing them not to proceed with any further construction.

Meanwhile, Thiruvalam police have registered a case against contractor John David (49) under Section 106(1) of the BNS. He has not been arrested yet and is currently undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital (GVMCH), Adukkamparai

A Vincent, BDO, Katpadi, told TNIE that the church authorities had not applied online for permission to construct the building. “We have barricaded and restricted entry to the church premises. Moreover, police have been deployed in the area,” he said. According to sources, the premises could be sealed in the coming days.

The CSI Zeon Hill Church, located in Kandipedu panchayat close to the Andhra Pradesh border, collapsed on September 10 while the roof was being concreted. Officials said the church primarily catered to devotees from Andhra Pradesh. The deceased were identified as John Suresh Alex (45), Immanuel J, son of John Suresh, and Samuel (45).

Nine persons were injured in the incident. They were identified as Manish A alias Madhan (42), Premkumar R (40), Maruthi N (29), Issac Newton S (61), Rajesh J (30), David Mohan D (57), Jhones S (50), Perumal (43) and Ashok (40). Eight are from Vellore and one from Bengaluru. Four are undergoing treatment at GVMCH, Adukkamparai, while the remaining five are admitted to CMC Ranipet.

Besides, three more injured persons have reportedly left for Chittoor for further treatment. The injured suffered hip and leg fractures and internal injuries, among other injuries. Police sources said the approximately 104x38 foot church area had been under construction for around eight months.

The incident occurred between 3.30 pm to 4 pm. A total of 28 rescue personnel were involved.

N Balaji, Katpadi Fire Station Officer, said, “We heard voices of people from inside the rubble and followed it. We removed the iron rods and other debris and made way inside to rescue the trapped workers,” he said.