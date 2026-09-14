Woman kills son with mother's help over sexual assault in Kallavi, held

KRISHNAGIRI: A 52-year-old woman allegedly murdered her son with the help of her 68-year-old mother, and the duo was arrested on Sunday.

According to police sources, the man had reportedly sexually assaulted his mother many times. Frustrated with this, the woman and the man's 68-year-old grandmother allegedly killed him.

The next day, when Kallavi police enquired with them, they said the deceased, who allegedly suffered from 'mental health issues', was on medication for many years and may have died of an overdose. Police then sent the body for autopsy to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital.

On Saturday, police received a preliminary postmortem report indicating that deceased had a fracture on his hyoid bone. Police then enquired with his mother, who revealed that she killed him over the assault.

On Sunday evening, police arrested the duo and remanded them.