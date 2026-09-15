Madras HC instructs framing of SOP for special court on handling petitions for witness protection under UAPA

CHENNAI: Stating that special courts cannot issue orders mechanically for protection of witnesses in cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), the Madras High Court has directedthe framing of a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the special courts to be followed in dealing with petitions for witness protection.

A division bench of Justice Anita Sumanth and Sunder Mohan directed the amicus curiae advocate Sharath Chandran to frame the SOP.

“An order under Section 44 of UAPA is not final in any respect, but is subject to revision by the Court, either suo motu or at the instance of the witness/Public Prosecutor based on the fluctuations in circumstances and in the gravity of threat and other parameters,” it observed.

“Since we are given to understand that there is no specific procedure that is followed by the Court in deciding applications for witness protection, we request Sharath Chandran, Amicus, to circulate an SOP in this regard,” the bench said.