Anbil Mahesh booked in school approval fraud case; CCB raids nine premises in Chennai, Tiruchy

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police on Wednesday added former school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi as an accused in an alleged private school fraud case involving at least Rs 100 crore and conducted searches at nine places linked to him in Chennai and Tiruchy.

The probe found that money was collected from 177 private schools for securing government approvals, police said. The searches, which lasted over eight hours, followed the invocation of provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the addition of Mahesh’s name to the FIR in a separate sheet. The CCB has also summoned him to appear before it on Friday.

Reacting to the searches, DMK chief M K Stalin termed them an act of “political vendetta” and alleged that the TVK government was attempting to divert attention from issues confronting TN.

Speaking in Tiruchy after the searches, Mahesh said around 20 CCB officials arrived at 7.40 am and conducted a “complete search”. “We extended full cooperation to the search. The officials themselves said such cooperation is rare,” he added.