TNIE Tourism Summit: ‘Villagers should be able to make money from tourism’

CHENNAI: Deborah Thiagarajan, founder of the Dakshina Chitra Museum, has called for greater philanthropy and improved infrastructure to help museums and tourism destinations in India become more sustainable and attractive to visitors.
Speaking at the tourism summit organised by TNIE, Thiagarajan said the union government had provided substantial funding for starting new museums and expanding existing ones, but there was little government support for their day-to-day operations.
Drawing from a recent visit to Malaysia with her grandchildren, she said tourists, particularly younger visitors, were increasingly looking for experiences rather than static exhibitions and lengthy text panels. She cited Sarawak’s cultural centre, which combines traditional houses, tribal dance performances, local food and demonstration of traditional crafts.
She suggested that measures should be taken by administration to promote village tourism. “Villagers should not be exploited for profit. They should be given dignity and an opportunity to make a living off tourism,” said Thiagarajan.
She urged tourism authorities to map local activities, including farming, pottery, weaving and food production, and make them accessible to visitors.
Focusing on Mahabalipuram, she stressed the need for an information centre, interpretation facilities, signage, clean toilets, drinking water, snack outlets, souvenir shops and hop-on-hop-off transport at the tourist destination.