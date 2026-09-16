TNIE Tourism Summit: ‘Villagers should be able to make money from tourism’

CHENNAI: Deborah Thiagarajan, founder of the Dakshina Chitra Museum, has called for greater philanthropy and improved infrastructure to help museums and tourism destinations in India become more sustainable and attractive to visitors.

Speaking at the tourism summit organised by TNIE, Thiagarajan said the union government had provided substantial funding for starting new museums and expanding existing ones, but there was little government support for their day-to-day operations.

Drawing from a recent visit to Malaysia with her grandchildren, she said tourists, particularly younger visitors, were increasingly looking for experiences rather than static exhibitions and lengthy text panels. She cited Sarawak’s cultural centre, which combines traditional houses, tribal dance performances, local food and demonstration of traditional crafts.