93 candidates file nomination papers for bypolls in TN, Puducherry

CHENNAI/TIRUPPUR/PUDUCHERRY: With Wednesday being the last day for filing nominations, a total of 93 candidates filed 114 nomination papers in Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Thattanchavady constituency in Puducherry for the bypolls on October 6.
Scrutiny of nominations will be held on Thursday, while the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is September 19. On completion of the withdrawal process, the final list of candidates will be published the same evening.
In Dharapuram, 39 candidates have filed 51 nomination papers. On Wednesday, TVK, AIADMK, NTK, and CPI candidates filed their nominations at the Dharapuram RDO office. Accompanied by ministers N Anand, K A Sengottaiyan and KG Arunraj, TVK candidate P Sathyabama filed her nomination papers.
As Sathyabama was leaving, AIADMK candidate K Banumathi also arrived to file her nomination. A brief moment of tension prevailed when the AIADMK cadre shouted “traitor” slogans against their former MLA Sathyabama, who resigned her post, joined TVK, and is now contesting again on the ruling party’s ticket. As the TVK cadre attempted to react to it, the police pacified both sides and brought the situation under control.
Subsequently, at a meeting held at the TVK’s election office, Sathyabama said, “I have come here to work for the people as well as for those who have scolded me.
AIADMK cadre may be angry with me right now. But they will soon acknowledge that my decision to quit AIADMK and join TVK is correct.” Minister N Anand said that the date of the CM’s campaign at Dharapuram would be announced soon.
In Madurantakam, AIADMK candidate S Kanitha Sampath and CPM candidate P Suganthi filed their nomination papers on Wednesday. According to the official election website, a total of 40 candidates have filed 48 nominations, including 23 independents.
Meanwhile, in Thattanchavady constituency, AINRC candidate and former MLA Ashok Anand, Congress candidate E Vinayagam, DMK nominee K Sethu alias Sethuselvam, and CPI candidate A Mohamed Saleem filed their nominations on Wednesday. A total of 14 candidates filed 15 nomination papers.
AIADMK cadre call TVK candidate a ‘traitor’
Tension prevailed at Dharapuram RDO office after AIADMK cadre shouted “traitor” slogans against their former MLA Sathyabama, who resigned her post, joined TVK, and is now contesting again on the ruling party’s ticket