93 candidates file nomination papers for bypolls in TN, Puducherry

CHENNAI/TIRUPPUR/PUDUCHERRY: With Wednesday being the last day for filing nominations, a total of 93 candidates filed 114 nomination papers in Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Thattanchavady constituency in Puducherry for the bypolls on October 6.

Scrutiny of nominations will be held on Thursday, while the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is September 19. On completion of the withdrawal process, the final list of candidates will be published the same evening.

In Dharapuram, 39 candidates have filed 51 nomination papers. On Wednesday, TVK, AIADMK, NTK, and CPI candidates filed their nominations at the Dharapuram RDO office. Accompanied by ministers N Anand, K A Sengottaiyan and KG Arunraj, TVK candidate P Sathyabama filed her nomination papers.

As Sathyabama was leaving, AIADMK candidate K Banumathi also arrived to file her nomination. A brief moment of tension prevailed when the AIADMK cadre shouted “traitor” slogans against their former MLA Sathyabama, who resigned her post, joined TVK, and is now contesting again on the ruling party’s ticket. As the TVK cadre attempted to react to it, the police pacified both sides and brought the situation under control.