Raids against Anbil Mahesh political vendetta: DMK chief Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin termed the Central Crime Branch (CCB) searches on the premises of former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi as an act of “political vendetta” and alleged the ruling TVK is attempting to divert public attention from issues confronting the state.

In a social media post, Stalin listed several issues, including protests over power cuts, the agitation by Pattinapakkam fishermen, the protest by relatives of people reported missing in Nepal, alleged shortage of Aavin milk, the double murder in Ramanathapuram, and the alleged harassment of a woman police personnel in Ayanavaram.

He also criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over his visit to London while these issues were unfolding in the state.

Describing the searches as an attempt to divert public attention, Stalin said the DMK would face the action legally. He alleged raids against opposition leaders would not address public grievances and claimed that the allegations would not withstand judicial scrutiny.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Stalin said he is continuing to recuperate at home following a viral fever. He thanked leaders of various political parties and movements and his friends from the film industry for enquiring about his health.