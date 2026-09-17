String of heists in TN exposes chink in ATM armour.

CHENNAI: Three ATM heists in Chennai’s western suburbs and Tiruvallur in less than a fortnight have exposed security loopholes. In all three cases, there was no security guard, and the perpetrators disabled CCTV cameras before targeting the machines, police said.

The first was reported at an ICICI Bank ATM in Somangalam on August 25. The perpetrators allegedly used a gas cutter to break open the machine and escaped with Rs 9 lakh.

Two days later, an Axis Bank ATM at Gummidipoondi was targeted. Police said Rs 11 lakh was stolen from the Rs 12 lakh loaded into the machine two days earlier. The perpetrators sprayed paint on the cameras before cutting open the cash compartment.

On September 5, a Hitachi-operated ATM was removed from Mettukandigai in Koodapakkam near Vellavedu in Tiruvallur district. Police are yet to ascertain whether the incident is linked to the other two cases. Cash inside the machine is yet to be reconciled.

Nearly 12 days later, Avadi police arrested three persons from West Bengal over an ATM theft case. The suspects stole Rs 12 lakh. Police recovered Rs 1.72 lakh and are searching for other gang members.

A Tambaram police official told TNIE that there are two cameras in an ATM kiosk, an internal and a CCTV camera. “If there is any activity or tampering inside the ATM chest, it triggers an alert at the bank’s control room,” he said.

However, in the Somangalam case, the alert reached the bank’s control room in Mumbai and was then relayed to Tamil Nadu police without the exact location of the ATM. This gave the perpetrators time to flee before police located the machine.