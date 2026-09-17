Supreme Court asks Tamil Nadu govt to reconsider stand on Navodaya schools

NEW DELHI: Observing that Hindi cannot be completely excluded from Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider its stand on the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the state.

"You (Tamil Nadu govt) have to change your mindset, it can’t be that Hindi will not be taught in the soil of Tamil Nadu,” observed a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih.

The bench was hearing the Tamil Nadu government's plea challenging and opposing directions related to the establishment of Navodaya schools in every district.

While refusing to recall its earlier order, the apex court directed the state to identify land for establishing a Navodaya school in every district and granted a further three-month extension to hold discussions with the Central government.

During the hearing, Justice Nagarathna said the state needed to "change its approach and mindset towards Hindi" and urged Tamil Nadu and the Centre to resolve their differences through dialogue.

“People in Chennai should not alienate Delhi and vice versa,” the court remarked, emphasising that the establishment of Navodaya schools would provide additional quality educational opportunities without lowering the standards of Tamil Nadu's existing education system.

Tamil Nadu has opposed the establishment of Navodaya Vidyalayas, citing their three-language policy, which includes Hindi. The bench fixed the matter for further hearing on December 14.