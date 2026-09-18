Durai Vaiko hits back at KN Nehru, refutes claims over joining DMK

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko on Friday refuted allegations that he was uncertain about his party’s political future and had sought to join the DMK.

Addressing reporters in Tiruchy, Durai Vaiko termed such claims made by former DMK Minister Nehru on Thursday as “baseless”.

Durai Vaiko alleged that Nehru himself had made critical remarks about DMK's leadership in private conversations.

He claimed Nehru had said that politics had “ended with Kalaignar Karunanidhi” and had questioned the ability of the current leadership, including Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, to carry forward the party.

He also alleged that Nehru had remarked that “politics cannot be done with this boy”, referring to Udhayanidhi.

Durai Vaiko further said that Nehru was known for indirect attacks and alleged that he had undermined the political careers of several leaders within his own party.