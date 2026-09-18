Durai Vaiko hits back at KN Nehru, refutes claims over joining DMK

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko on Friday refuted allegations that he was uncertain about his party’s political future and had sought to join the DMK.
Addressing reporters in Tiruchy, Durai Vaiko termed such claims made by former DMK Minister Nehru on Thursday as “baseless”.
Durai Vaiko alleged that Nehru himself had made critical remarks about DMK's leadership in private conversations.
He claimed Nehru had said that politics had “ended with Kalaignar Karunanidhi” and had questioned the ability of the current leadership, including Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, to carry forward the party.
He also alleged that Nehru had remarked that “politics cannot be done with this boy”, referring to Udhayanidhi.
Durai Vaiko further said that Nehru was known for indirect attacks and alleged that he had undermined the political careers of several leaders within his own party.
“He is responsible for the decline of other important leaders in this region, and people are aware of it. No one can threaten me,” he asserted.
Durai Vaiko said that following his announcement as a Lok Sabha candidate with the DMK alliance’s support, he was subjected to repeated pressure to contest under the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.
“I was told that if I did not contest under that symbol, I would lose and that DMK cadre would not cooperate,” he said.
Recalling an incident at a public meeting, he said his emotional reaction on stage stemmed from provocation by a person in the audience who shouted at him to endorse the DMK symbol.
“To assert my stand then, I said I will die, but I will not contest under another party’s symbol,” he added.
He also alleged that he was asked by DMK functionaries to change his black shirt at an event, which he said added to his sense of humiliation.
Clarifying his political position, Durai Vaiko said he had resigned from his party post only to contest as part of the alliance and not as a DMK member.
“I never intended to join the DMK or contest under its symbol. That will not happen,” he said.
He further alleged that a few former members of his party who had joined the DMK were being used by certain DMK leaders to attack his party in television debates and on social media.