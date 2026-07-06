Vaiko says he will stand as 'shield' for TN CM Vijay, slams DMK

MDMK chief Vaiko on Sunday said he would stand as a "shield" to protect Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay from political attacks, while accusing the DMK of targeting him for backing the ruling TVK government.

Vaiko made the remarks while speaking to reporters after arriving in Coimbatore to attend a programme on the eradication of Karuvelam trees in Tiruppur district on Monday.

Praising the TVK government, Vaiko said it had taken effective measures to curb corruption.

"The government has ended the culture of commissions and bribery. Eradicating corruption is the TVK government's greatest achievement," he said.

He alleged that the DMK was unable to come to terms with being out of power and claimed he was being targeted because of his support for the TVK government.

On the proposed Mekedatu dam project, Vaiko accused the Union government of backing Karnataka's plans.

He alleged that the project would threaten Tamil Nadu's interests and called for a united protest against it.

Vaiko also backed calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Vaiko briefly said, "I fully support that demand. Dharmendra Pradhan should immediately submit his resignation."

(With inputs from ANI)