Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court seeking due Cauvery water share from Karnataka

NEW DELHI: Citing a critical situation, the Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court seeking immediate directions to Karnataka to release its due share of Cauvery water.

In an application accessed by TNIE, the state sought directions to ensure the release of water on a proportionate basis in accordance with the Supreme Court’s earlier judgments.

In its plea, Tamil Nadu said the Mettur reservoir was currently holding limited water, which could be used for only around 30 days, and sought urgent directions to Karnataka to release its due share.

"Direct State of Karnataka to ensure and implement the decision of CWMA dated September 08, 026 to ensure the supply of 6,000 cusecs from September 09 to September 23," the plea said.

It also sought directions to Karnataka to make good the shortfall for the period from July 1, 2026, to September 9 in the current irrigation year, and release 16.01 TMC at Billigundulu on a pro-rata basis.

"The River Cauvery is the lifeline of Tamil Nadu with a large extent of around 25 lakhs acres depending on the waters of the river Cauvery. In the current year, the Kuruvai crop has been seriously affected by non-opening of Mettur in June. The Samba crop in a large extent of area was not brought into irrigation due to non-opening of Mettur in June," the state said in the application.

The state said the Mettur reservoir could be opened only on September 1 and its limited reserves could support irrigation for another 25 to 30 days. It said failure to ensure the release of the backlog of more than 16 TMC as of September 23 would seriously prejudice irrigation and affect the state’s water requirements.

"Any violation or infraction of the decree including directions of CWMA by State of Karnataka amounts to wilful disobedience of the decree of this Court and would amount to contempt of this Court," it said.

The Tamil Nadu government further alleged that Karnataka and its officials had failed to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court and the statutory authority, CWMA, seriously affecting the interests of farmers in the Cauvery basin who depend on the river for their livelihood.