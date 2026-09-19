Firm on language policy, no land for Navodaya schools, says Minister A Rajmohan

CHENNAI: Reaffirming the state’s long-standing stance on the two-language policy, School Education Minister A Rajmohan on Friday said Tamil Nadu remains steadfast in implementing the two-language policy, ruling out any deviation following recent observations from the Supreme Court. He made it clear that the state will not provide land for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs).

Addressing reporters at the secretariat, Rajmohan addressed questions regarding court observations on providing land for establishing Navodaya schools in the state. “As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned — yesterday, today, and forever — our stand is strictly the two-language policy. There is no second opinion,” he said.

Clarifying that the court’s remarks were not a final ruling, he said, “With all due respect, we are not against Hindi or any other language. But for our land and our people, priority belongs to Tamil. The legal proceedings are ongoing, but our policy position is firm.” He added, “In model schools we are already providing quality education and we will not provide land for any CBSE central establishment of this kind.”

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin also opposed the establishment of Navodaya schools and urged the state government to convene a special Assembly session and pass a resolution reiterating its stand, if necessary.