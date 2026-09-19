Tamil Nadu to launch Agri Business Guidance Bureau, offer subsidies to farmer groups

CHENNAI: The state is preparing to launch an Agri Business Guidance Bureau modelled on Guidance Tamil Nadu — the state’s investment promotion agency — to give farmers, agripreneurs and farmer-producer companies (FPCs) structured access to technology, credit and subsidies, said Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri, director of Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business.

The bureau will be housed within the Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board and launched with an initial state allocation of Rs 50 lakh, Sakhamuri said at a stakeholder consultation on agri-export logistics organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), themed “From Farm Gate to Global Markets”.

He said it is designed as a one-stop centre covering adoption of modern farming technology, linkage to institutional credit, subsidy access, crop insurance enrolment, investment planning and preparation of Detailed Project Reports required for bank loans or government funding.

Separately, the state will offer a 50% capital subsidy, capped at Rs 10 lakh per FPC, to help farmer organisations buy electric refrigerated vehicles, aimed at cutting post-harvest losses. A pilot covering five FPCs, with a combined outlay of Rs 50 lakh, will run in 2026-27; each eligible FPC will receive one vehicle.