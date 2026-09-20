Contest between power cuts, machete attacks defines TVK rule: DMK supremo Stalin

CHENNAI: “In TVK’s rule, there is a contest only between two things: power cuts and machete attacks. The contest is on which of the two is more,” said DMK president M K Stalin during the party’s ‘Mupperum Vizha’ held at Anna Arivalayam in the city on Saturday.

Referring to his defeat in the Kolathur constituency in the April 2026 Assembly polls, the former chief minister said, “I thank the people of Kolathur for not having me in the Assembly to witness all these atrocities (by the TVK legislators).”

Stalin also said the DMK’s defeat could have been avoided if the party had correctly identified its main political opponent and worked accordingly.

On the upcoming bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies, Stalin alleged that it had been forced on voters after the elected MLAs resigned soon upon winning on another party’s symbol.

Further, he said that murders, drug sale and sexual crimes have increased under the TVK government’s rule, making the state unsafe. “But the chief minister does not seem to be concerned about it.” He also accused the government of trying to divert attention from questions raised by the opposition. “They bring up unrelated issues such as MISA and the Sarkaria Commission.

“I have only one thing to say to those who speak about MISA: I do not have to prove my arrest to any of you. None of you has the right to give marks for my sacrifice,” he said.