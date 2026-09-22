Tiruvallur ammonia leak fallout: 61 plants get notice for lack of safety compliance

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) has issued notices to 61 factories for safety violations found during a one-month-long special inspection drive following the ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing unit in Tiruvallur district in June that claimed 18 lives. The Labour Department has also formed a panel to study the impact of relocating workers’ accommodation to areas outside the factories.

As part of the drive in August, 21 teams headed by joint directors inspected 342 factories across Tamil Nadu — including seafood processing units, dairy plants and other food processing industries — that use ammonia for food processing. The inspections focused on ammonia storage systems, emergency response plans, fire safety equipment, ventilation, workers’ protective equipment, and maintenance of safety records. The teams also checked licences, periodic testing of pressure vessels and safety training to workers handling hazardous chemicals.

Officials said as many as 61 factories were found to have violated safety provisions under the Factories Act, 1948, and the Tamil Nadu Factories Rules, 1950. One of the major violations found was the accommodation of workers inside factory premises where ammonia is used. Under the existing safety norms, workers should not be housed inside such factories, and their accommodation should be at least 300 metres away. Notices were subsequently issued to the units, directing them to rectify the violations within the prescribed time.