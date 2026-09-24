Sexual assault case against Veeramani: TN govt removes top cops from posts amid allegation of inaction

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday removed two senior police officers from their posts and placed them on "compulsory wait" amid allegations of inaction on a 2024 complaint against granite baron R Veeramani, who is currently in prison in a POCSO case involving alleged sexual assault of girls.

IPS officers A Arun and N Kannan served as Commissioner and Additional Commissioner, respectively, in Chennai city during the DMK regime, when a complaint was reportedly lodged nearly two years ago alleging sexual abuse of minor girls by Veeramani.

According to Ranjan Kumar, President of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee's Scheduled Caste Department, he had submitted a complaint to the Chennai police in November 2024 seeking action against the industrialist and his associate Shanti. However, no action was taken.

Against this backdrop, Arun, who is now serving as Additional DGP/Director, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, and Kannan, IGP/Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore city, have been placed under compulsory wait, according to a government order.

(With inputs from PTI)