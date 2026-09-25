CWMA upholds order on release of 4,000 cusecs to TN

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Thursday upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s (CWRC) direction to Karnataka to release 4,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.

The decision was taken at the 58th meeting of the CWMA held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of S K Haldar. Tamil Nadu was represented by Water Resources Department Secretary Prashant Murhadapant Wadnere and A Jayakumari, Chief Engineer, Trichy. Officials from Karnataka also participated in the meeting.

Karnataka officials strongly opposed the release, citing inadequate storage in its reservoirs and the state’s own water requirements for both drinking and irrigation purposes.