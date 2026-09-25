'Life has more than TRP rating'- Madras HC gags media from displaying sexual assault video in Veeramani case

CHENNAI: Pulling up the television channels for telecasting the videos and screenshots of victims relating to sexual assault of children by granite baron ‘Gem’ R Veeramani, the Madras High Court has temporarily restrained the media outlets and digital platforms from publishing, telecasting and sharing videos and images.

The interim injunction was granted on Friday by Justice V Lakshminarayanan while hearing an urgent petition filed by Tulir- an NGO providing care for children subjected to sexual assault- seeking to gag the television channels, social media and other digital platforms from displaying the child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) relating to the case against Veeramani.

The judge directed the special investigation team (SIT) constituted for probing the crime to issue a press release once in a week on the investigations so that the public will know the progress in the probe.

He also directed the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to take immediate action to remove the videos and images from the digital platforms and social media.

Directing the respondents including India Today and Republic TV to file counter-affidavit to the petition, the judge adjourned the hearing to September 30.

Justice Lakshminarayanan asked the television channels “to show sensitivity” towards the crime and stay away from holding a “media trial.”

Stating that the court respects the right to freedom of speech and expression and the right to report the crime, “Yet, there is something more in life than the TRP Rating.”

Disclosure of the victims’ identity would deter other victims from coming forward to lodge complaints and give statements, he said.