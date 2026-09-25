'Life has more than TRP rating'- Madras HC gags media from displaying sexual assault video in Veeramani case

CHENNAI: Pulling up the television channels for telecasting the videos and screenshots of victims relating to sexual assault of children by granite baron ‘Gem’ R Veeramani, the Madras High Court has temporarily restrained the media outlets and digital platforms from publishing, telecasting and sharing videos and images.
The interim injunction was granted on Friday by Justice V Lakshminarayanan while hearing an urgent petition filed by Tulir- an NGO providing care for children subjected to sexual assault- seeking to gag the television channels, social media and other digital platforms from displaying the child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) relating to the case against Veeramani.
The judge directed the special investigation team (SIT) constituted for probing the crime to issue a press release once in a week on the investigations so that the public will know the progress in the probe.
He also directed the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to take immediate action to remove the videos and images from the digital platforms and social media.
Directing the respondents including India Today and Republic TV to file counter-affidavit to the petition, the judge adjourned the hearing to September 30.
Justice Lakshminarayanan asked the television channels “to show sensitivity” towards the crime and stay away from holding a “media trial.”
Stating that the court respects the right to freedom of speech and expression and the right to report the crime, “Yet, there is something more in life than the TRP Rating.”
Disclosure of the victims’ identity would deter other victims from coming forward to lodge complaints and give statements, he said.
The petition was filed by Vidya Reddy, managing trustee Tulir Charitable Trust, through advocate Deepika, seeking directions to the concerned authorities to take effective steps to identify, remove and disable access to the video recording of the child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) in connection with the sexual assault on minor children by noted industrialist and proprietor of Gem Granites Veeramani.
It also sought to remove all extracts, screenshots, clips and derivatives thereof, including from the platform/accounts of India Today, Republic TV, Sathyam TV and John Doe (all other unknown persons, news channels and social media platforms).
It said on September 24, coinciding with the hearing of the bail applications of the co-accused persons, the impugned CSEAM footage was reportedly accessed and disseminated by India Today and Republic TV along with ‘particulars capable of identifying the victims’.
Probe in full swing
State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan, representing the police, submitted that the government is very sensitive to the seriousness of the offence and an SIT has been formed to probe the matter.
He said the police have been tracing the originating point of leak of the videos and are even contemplating registering FIR against those who leaked it.
He informed that four victims have already been identified and their statements recorded and another victim has come forward with a complaint.
The State PP also submitted that requests have been sent to the digital platforms and social media networking sites, including Google and the Meta for ‘taking down’ the videos and images.
The police are investigating the crime in ‘full swing’, he told the court.