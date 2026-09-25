NGO moves Madras HC to remove screenshots, videos of child sexual assault by industrialist Veeramani

CHENNAI: A non-governmental organization working for the welfare of children who suffered sexual abuse, Tulir Charitable Trust, has moved the Madras High Court with a plea to issue directions to the concerned authorities to take effective steps to identify, remove and disable access to the video recording of the child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) in connection with the sexual assault on minor children by noted industrialist and proprietor of Gem Granites Veeramani.

The court will hear the petition today.

The petition, filed by the managing trustee Vidya Reddy, seeks to remove all extracts, screenshots, clips and derivatives thereof, including from the platform/accounts of India Today, Republic TV, Sathyam TV and John Doe (all other unknown persons, news channels and social media platforms).

It said on September 24, coinciding with the hearing of the bail applications of the co-accused persons, the impugned CSEAM footage was reportedly accessed and disseminated by India Today and Republic TV along with ‘particulars capable of identifying the victims’.

“The circulation of such material outside the investigative process raises serious concerns regarding the custody and confidentiality of highly sensitive evidence and poses an immediate and continuing threat to the privacy, dignity and safety of the victims,” the petition stated.