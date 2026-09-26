Nepal deluge: 85 Tamil Nadu pilgrims still untraceable

CHENNAI: A month after the tragic Nepal flash floods that left hundreds from across the world missing, 85 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu remain untraceable. For their families, grappling with agony has become part of everyday life. They met NRT Welfare Minister K Thennarasu on September 15 and even held a hunger strike at Singaperumal Koil on September 21, seeking updates. With no concrete information on the whereabouts of their loved ones, they say they have been left to fight the battle largely on their own. Some said they are ready to travel to Nepal and assist in rescue operations.

Talking to TNIE about the tragedy losing visibility in the media, N Maravel (55) of Chromepet, owner of Mahadev Kailash Yatra that took 49 pilgrims to Nepal who are still missing, said, “Maybe we have become old news. There are so many things happening across Tamil Nadu and Chennai every day that nobody wants to talk about our issue anymore.”

Maravel’s son N Sathya Narayanan (28), who led the 48 pilgrims from Chennai, is also missing. The group had completed their visit to the Himalayas and were inside a Chinese immigration facility when the floods hit.

“I’m a spiritual man, and we, as a family, are believers in astrology. We were told that Sathya Narayanan is alive in a place where he is unable to contact us. He is stuck in a place where there is a language issue. We are hopeful. His nine-month-old son is awaiting his return,” Maravel said.