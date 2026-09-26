Nepal deluge: 85 Tamil Nadu pilgrims still untraceable

CHENNAI: A month after the tragic Nepal flash floods that left hundreds from across the world missing, 85 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu remain untraceable. For their families, grappling with agony has become part of everyday life. They met NRT Welfare Minister K Thennarasu on September 15 and even held a hunger strike at Singaperumal Koil on September 21, seeking updates. With no concrete information on the whereabouts of their loved ones, they say they have been left to fight the battle largely on their own. Some said they are ready to travel to Nepal and assist in rescue operations.
Talking to TNIE about the tragedy losing visibility in the media, N Maravel (55) of Chromepet, owner of Mahadev Kailash Yatra that took 49 pilgrims to Nepal who are still missing, said, “Maybe we have become old news. There are so many things happening across Tamil Nadu and Chennai every day that nobody wants to talk about our issue anymore.”
Maravel’s son N Sathya Narayanan (28), who led the 48 pilgrims from Chennai, is also missing. The group had completed their visit to the Himalayas and were inside a Chinese immigration facility when the floods hit.
“I’m a spiritual man, and we, as a family, are believers in astrology. We were told that Sathya Narayanan is alive in a place where he is unable to contact us. He is stuck in a place where there is a language issue. We are hopeful. His nine-month-old son is awaiting his return,” Maravel said.
In a bid to expedite rescue operations and identify the missing persons, the government announced a DNA profiling process under which DNA profiles of first-degree biological relatives would be shared with the governments of Nepal and China. According to the NRT department, families of at least 78 missing persons had given their blood samples for DNA profiling.
A woman from Kancheepuram whose parents went on the trip and remained missing told TNIE that she received an acknowledgement stating that the DNA profiles had been sent to the Nepali and Chinese governments on September 16. Even after 10 days, there has been no further update. “I’m not asking anything from the government or blaming them. I just want to know how long I should keep waiting. There should be a limit for the waiting time too,” she said.
The woman also spoke about a 17-year-old schoolboy whose parents had gone on the trip and are among those reported missing. With no one to pay for his education, electricity bills and other necessities, the family is struggling to cope. “Who will be responsible for his future?” she asked.
At Thanjavur, R Manikandan (34) of Swamimalai, whose parents D Rajakumar and R Jayanthi were among the pilgrims, said, “We are still struggling to accept the fate of our parents, who remain missing and untraceable. We are yet to receive any information. We are wholly dependent on the Tamil Nadu Government.”
R Anitha, whose mother R Sivayogam (65) is missing, said Nepal had stopped search operations. “At least they could try,” she said, adding that hospitals in Nepal should be checked with the help of Tamil-speaking personnel. Sujitha, whose mother-in-law M Chitra (62) is missing, said relatives who recently met government officials in Chennai also received no meaningful information.
For Udhayakumar of Mayiladuthurai, the absence of his wife Rajeswari (57) has left their home empty. “I have been praying every day for her. What else can I do?” he said.
Despite multiple attempts by TNIE, officials from the NRT department could not be reached for a comment.