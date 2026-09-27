Later Chola-period Jain sculpture found in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: A Jain sculpture of Dharmadevi, believed to date to the Later Chola period, was found at Karadippakkam village near Villupuram during a field study conducted by research scholar C Immanuel and postgraduate history students P Rahul, M Senthamizh Selvan and V Senthamizh Maran of Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Villupuram.

During their study in the village on Thursday, the team found the female sculpture beneath a peepal tree on the premises of the Mariamman temple. Immanuel said an examination of the sculpture showed that it was Dharmadevi, the yakshi (guardian deity) of Neminatha, the 22nd Tirthankara of Jainism. She is worshipped by Jains under different names, including Ambika, Ambai, Amba, Kushmandini and Amra Kushmandini.

The sculpture, measuring about 3 feet in height, depicts Dharmadevi as seated in sukhasana on a pedestal with a crown on her head. A seated image of Neminatha Tirthankara is depicted on the front of the crown. The sculpture has earrings, a pearl necklace, sarapali and yajnopavita. The right hand holds a blue water lily, while the left hand is shown in the varada hasta pose. Keyuras, shoulder ornaments and bangles are depicted on her arms.