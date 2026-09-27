PMO takes note of Manapparai professor’s efforts to document heritage sites

TIRUCHY: A fieldwork initiative by a Tamil professor of the Government Arts and Science College, Manapparai, and his students to document lesser-known archaeological remains in and around Manapparai has received national recognition, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to their efforts in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday.

A Selvaraju, faculty member in the Department of Tamil Studies at the college, said the Prime Minister’s Office had contacted the Tiruchy district Collectorate following a TNIE report on their fieldwork. The report, published in the Brightside section of TNIE on September 13, highlighted the professor’s efforts to take students on regular field visits to document sculptures, inscriptions and other archaeological remains.

The Collectorate subsequently asked officials from the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department to visit the college and submit a report on the team’s work.

“Officials from the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department visited us earlier this week and gave a report after examining our work. It is great that our efforts have been recognised at the Prime Minister’s level,” Selvaraju said.

The team began its field visits in 2024 after students shared information about sculptures they had noticed in their native villages. Since then, the group has been making regular visits to document archaeological remains.

Among their findings are a Jain Tirthankara sculpture at Idaiyapatti, damaged sculptures and possible evidence of Jain habitation at Mottai Malai near Marungapuri, and inscriptions believed to belong to the later Chola period at Keelapoigaipatti.

Their latest discovery at Kallamedu involved three hero stones depicting the same warrior, found standing in an agricultural field.

Selvaraju said the recognition would encourage the students to continue exploring and documenting the region’s heritage, much of which remains unnoticed despite being located in plain sight.