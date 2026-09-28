33 years on, land docus still elusive for 120 Dalit beneficiaries in Vellore

VELLORE: Thirty-three years have passed by since 120 Dalit families made Ambedkar Nagar at Chinna Allapuram in the district their home after the then Adi Dravidar welfare (ADW) Department assigned them housing site pattas, but they continue to lead a life of uncertainty as they complain that the land records are yet to be updated in their names. Blaming official apathy, after a court ruling over the land’s ownership, for the situation, the residents urge the government to honour its allotment and provide them with e-pattas.

It was in 1993 when 120 families from the Arunthathiyar community, who were residing on Mariamman Temple Street in Kaspa, were assigned pattas by the ADW department–now renamed as Social Justice Department–for 120 sq m each in the land parcel at what was then Allapuram. Chinna Allapuram’s Ambedkar Nagar is behind the Circuit House.

Even as the revenue department was yet to follow up on the ADW department’s allotment like subdividing it and issuing pattas to the 120 beneficiaries, one of the original landowners moved court against the land assignment in 1994. In 1995, the district court issued an ex parte judgment in favour of the petitioner after the defendants—the special tahsildar and the district collector—neither appeared for hearing nor filed written statements. The court had granted a permanent injunction against the defendants, sources said.