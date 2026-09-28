Tamil Nadu readies workforce for ISRO facility, engineering grads to build satellite modules

CHENNAI: From designing imaging payloads and AI-powered onboard systems to building communication modules and power systems for CubeSats and Nanosats, engineering students across Tamil Nadu will soon get a chance to work on satellite technology with government funding, as the state begins preparing a skilled workforce for the upcoming ISRO launch facility at Kulasekarapattinam.

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) will invite applications from engineering colleges in November for 10 student satellite design projects, with each selected team receiving a Rs 5 lakh grant to develop functional satellite subsystems, payloads or CubeSat models within a year.

The scheme is part of the state’s broader plan to build a space industry ecosystem around the proposed Space Technology Special Investment Zone in the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli region, which will be anchored by ISRO’s new launch facility. The state had allocated Rs 50 lakh for the project in the recent budget.