Madras HC bins plea against TVK MLA’s one-vote win

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday rejected an election petition filed by former minister and DMK leader KR Periyakaruppan seeking to declare void the victory of TVK MLA R Seenivasa Sethupathi by one vote in Tirupattur Assembly segment in Sivaganga district in the 2026 polls.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, while allowing a petition filed by Sethupathi for rejecting the election petition, dismissed the one filed by Periyakaruppan. Sethupathi had secured 83,375 votes while Periyakaruppan got 83,374 votes losing by a single vote.

In May, the DMK leader filed a writ petition against the Election Commission of India and the Returning Officer of Tirupattur constituency, alleging that one postal vote was wrongly sent to a constituency with the same name in Tirupattur district, and that the RO concerned had cancelled the vote, instead of sending it back to the actual constituency.